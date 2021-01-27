Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%.

SMBC opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

