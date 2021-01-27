Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $305.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 over the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

