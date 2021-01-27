Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.81. 345,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 154,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

