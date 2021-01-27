Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.