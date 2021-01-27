SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 20.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shot up 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.36. 23,651,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 6,207,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $3,212,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.