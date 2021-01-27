SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $5.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 111.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

