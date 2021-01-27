SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

SLM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 6,382,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

