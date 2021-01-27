SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. SLM also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

SLM opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

