Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Skyline Champion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,192. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.