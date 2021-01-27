Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 158,350 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,350 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.02 million, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.