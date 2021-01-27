Skyline Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524,000 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for 2.3% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus purchased 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 249,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $985.94 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

