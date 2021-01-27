Skyline Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,400 shares during the quarter. TriMas makes up approximately 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of TriMas worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TriMas by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,244. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

