Skyline Asset Management LP Invests $684,000 in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PRG stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.04. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

