Skyline Asset Management LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in American Woodmark by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

