Skyline Asset Management LP Has $1.25 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Skyline Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,300 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 1,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

