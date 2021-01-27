Skyline Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 425,500 shares during the period. Knowles comprises approximately 1.9% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knowles by 39.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,463. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -491.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

