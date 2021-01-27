Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co owned about 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.