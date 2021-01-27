Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,065. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

