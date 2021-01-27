SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE:SKM opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 21.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth about $633,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

