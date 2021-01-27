Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.55. 53,017,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 33,466,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 264.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 19.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

