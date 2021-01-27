Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,736. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,043,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.