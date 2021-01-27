Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $38,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.