Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

