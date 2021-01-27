Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

