SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) received a C$15.50 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial set a C$16.65 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

