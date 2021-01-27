Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $144.90 and last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.04.
SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.
In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.