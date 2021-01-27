Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $144.90 and last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.04.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

