Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $125.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.63. 22,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,422. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $144.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.