Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 31,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

