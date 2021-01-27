Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $27.98 on Monday. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.