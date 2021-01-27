Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $164.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $166.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

