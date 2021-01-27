Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $164.20 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $166.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

