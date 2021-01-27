SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,075 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.