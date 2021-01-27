Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €48.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

SHL opened at €44.62 ($52.49) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.06. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion and a PE ratio of 31.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

