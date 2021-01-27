Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.06

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 4521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $642.72 million, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,066 shares of company stock worth $1,318,340. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 834,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth $12,830,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $4,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 141.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.