ShipChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,046.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $243,220.20 and $1,046.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00902997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.43 or 0.04411408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018392 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

