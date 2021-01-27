Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 9,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,167. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,733,000 after purchasing an additional 84,683 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shaw Communications by 56.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shaw Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,444,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 331,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,371,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

