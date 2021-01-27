Sharder Reaches Market Cap of $486,208.12 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $486,208.12 and $117,186.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

