Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as high as $117.07 and last traded at $116.12, with a volume of 13093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.21.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Insiders have sold 510,965 shares of company stock valued at $44,940,116 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.74, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

