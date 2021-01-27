Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

NYSE SHAK opened at $109.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,965 shares of company stock valued at $44,940,116 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

