SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.83. SG Blocks shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 4,007 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 413.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SG Blocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

