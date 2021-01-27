Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.85. 12,605,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 4,704,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $232.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 183,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

