Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

