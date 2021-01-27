Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 2,080,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 742,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.