Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 2,080,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 742,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%.
About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.