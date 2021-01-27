Sergio Traversa Sells 2,170 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 160,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,564,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

