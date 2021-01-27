Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) Shares Up 5.1%

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 17,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 66,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of C$44.40 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

About Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

