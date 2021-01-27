Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.98. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 202,212 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $697.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

