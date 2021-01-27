SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,671,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,130,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,426 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

