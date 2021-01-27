Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SELB. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.07.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.