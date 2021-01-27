Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. New Generation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

