Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce $153.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.20 million and the lowest is $148.90 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $155.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $562.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.70 million to $567.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $604.50 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $609.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

SIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

