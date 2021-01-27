Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Shares of SLCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,041. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SLCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

